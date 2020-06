Mimi McEwan RT @TMZ: NYPD Cop Uses Chokehold on Man After City Bans the Technique https://t.co/vqy0irL8dB 37 seconds ago

CHICO'S D.O.R. NYPD Cop Uses Chokehold on Man After City Bans the Technique https://t.co/X6VmWLjg4q 3 minutes ago

The 🌊 & The Vibe 🔥🔥 NYPD Cop Uses Chokehold on Man After City Bans the Technique via @TMZ https://t.co/JM70TBxCV9 4 minutes ago

Young Visshus NYPD Cop Uses Chokehold on Man After City Bans the Technique via @TMZ https://t.co/rVe603j7mE 4 minutes ago

Tammy McDougall NYPD Cop Uses Chokehold on Man After City Bans the Technique via @TMZ https://t.co/dinTF6wUaX https://t.co/c76A7Tijoj 4 minutes ago

Keisha Queenb RT @gdaddy75: NYPD Cop Uses Chokehold on Man After City Bans the Technique NYPD Cop Uses Chokehold on Man After City Bans the Technique htt… 6 minutes ago

gdaddy iglesias NYPD Cop Uses Chokehold on Man After City Bans the Technique NYPD Cop Uses Chokehold on Man After City Bans the Tec… https://t.co/GdurUQkcnp 7 minutes ago