Tory Lanez Helps Former Inmates Celebrate Father's Day with Families
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Torey Lanez made a huge difference this Father's Day, helping 100 black men recently out of incarceration celebrate with their families for the first time on the outside. The rapper and his Dream City Fund launched 100 Black Fathers with Van Jones…
Families around the world showed their appreciation for their dads this Father's Day. ET Canada breaks down how celebrities like Will Smith, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and Drake celebrated the special day