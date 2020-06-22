Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Threaten Legal Action as They Deny Sexual Abuse Allegations

AceShowbiz Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
In response to sexual abuse accusations, Sprouse is 'working with the right teams to get to the root of it' while co-star and former girlfriend Reinhart is planning a lawsuit against accuser.
