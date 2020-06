COVID-19 in minority communities prompt doctors to tell patients look for racial health disparities



Dr. Connie Graves encourages her female patients, especially women of color, to ask lots of questions and never settle. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:47 Published 20 hours ago

Health complications from COVID-19 prolongs recovery for Nashville woman



Cavanagh Baker may no longer have COVID-19, but she would continue recovering from health complications caused by the virus more than three months later. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:07 Published 1 week ago