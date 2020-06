Charlize Theron Clears Up Sean Penn Engagement Rumors: It Was Nothing Like That Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

During an interview on 'The Howard Stern Show', the 'Bombshell' star further answers a question whether she has ever felt lonely or thought about getting married in the future. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Charlize Theron Clears Up Sean Penn Engagement Rumors: It Was Nothing Like That https://t.co/QKOSoQnsSE https://t.co/oUGlz3sZiP 20 minutes ago