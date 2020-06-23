San Jose Woman Purposely Coughs on Baby, Wanted by Cops
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () A Bay Area woman took out her social distancing frustration on a baby -- coughing and spitting into the kid's stroller ... all because she felt the mother and child were too close. This sickening incident went down in San Jose, CA -- where an older…
San Jose police are searching for a woman accused of deliberately coughing in a baby's face at a Yogurtland store. According to Newser, the white woman in her 60's committed the act after arguing with the 1-year-old's mother about social distancing. Police say the woman removed her face mask, got...
San Jose Police were looking for the public's help in identifying a woman who purposefully coughed in the face of a toddler who was in a stroller while waiting in line at a yogurt shop. Video from San..
