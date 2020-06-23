Global  

San Jose Woman Purposely Coughs on Baby, Wanted by Cops

TMZ.com Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
A Bay Area woman took out her social distancing frustration on a baby -- coughing and spitting into the kid's stroller ... all because she felt the mother and child were too close. This sickening incident went down in San Jose, CA -- where an older…
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Woman Coughs In Baby's Face After Berating Mom About Social Distancing

Woman Coughs In Baby's Face After Berating Mom About Social Distancing 00:34

 San Jose police are searching for a woman accused of deliberately coughing in a baby's face at a Yogurtland store. According to Newser, the white woman in her 60's committed the act after arguing with the 1-year-old's mother about social distancing. Police say the woman removed her face mask, got...

Woman posts about Starbucks barista asking her to wear mask, now $10,000 raised in tips for barista [Video]

Woman posts about Starbucks barista asking her to wear mask, now $10,000 raised in tips for barista

A Facebook post has hundreds of thousands of interactions after a woman shared a photo of a young barista with the caption ““Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:53Published
Police Look For Woman Caught On Camera Coughing On Baby [Video]

Police Look For Woman Caught On Camera Coughing On Baby

Police in San Jose, California are looking for a woman who was caught on camera coughing on a baby.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published
Raw Video: Woman Coughs In Face Of Baby At San Jose Yogurt Shop [Video]

Raw Video: Woman Coughs In Face Of Baby At San Jose Yogurt Shop

San Jose Police were looking for the public's help in identifying a woman who purposefully coughed in the face of a toddler who was in a stroller while waiting in line at a yogurt shop. Video from San..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:37Published

