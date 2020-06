Sonoma Raceway Says Noose Found At Track, Cops Investigating Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Another disturbing racism allegation in the racing world ... Sonoma Raceway officials claim they, too, found a noose at their track over the weekend, and cops are now investigating. According to officials at the legendary California track -- which… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this arlene valledo Sonoma Raceway Says Noose Found At Track, Cops Investigating https://t.co/JS42k6e5jc 8 minutes ago ATTR RADIO Sonoma Raceway Says Noose Found At Track, Cops Investigating https://t.co/82MMdVuYA9 13 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y Sonoma Raceway Says Noose Found At Track, Cops Investigating https://t.co/SaQESHYG0W https://t.co/zRoCcvJSca 16 minutes ago michael lee RT @BayAreaSportsHQ: Noose found in tree at Sonoma Raceway https://t.co/mIMXPxwyZL 17 minutes ago Eric Sturrock RT @TMZ: Sonoma Raceway Says Noose Found At Track, Cops Investigating https://t.co/jweE7zQcI7 19 minutes ago Jordon Husman RT @TMZ_Sports: Sonoma Raceway Says Noose Found At Track, Cops Investigating https://t.co/np6qALUPnU 19 minutes ago MICHAELANTONIO https://t.co/RuHaqKcZJU 🔥 Sonoma Raceway Says Noose Found At Track, Cops Investigating https://t.co/ZkWiXvEUcw <<<… https://t.co/ZuC98MLmlY 19 minutes ago boxden.com Sonoma Raceway Says Another Noose Found At Track, Cops Investigating smh nascar https://t.co/BQwI2sFN6K 20 minutes ago