Justin Bieber accused by two women of sexual assault, one of which he denies in statement
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () If you are reading this post, please be aware there is triggering language because this post is in part about language. Justin Bieber was accused on Saturday by a woman called Danielle wrote on social media that she met Justin Bieber in March 2014. She has since deleted her tweet but if you want to ...
Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation On Sunday, Bieber took to Twitter to publicly refute a sexual assault accusation that had recently been made against him. Justin Bieber, via Twitter In a series of posts, Bieber provided proof as to why the alleged incident could not have taken place....