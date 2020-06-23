Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber accused by two women of sexual assault, one of which he denies in statement

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
If you are reading this post, please be aware there is triggering language because this post is in part about language. Justin Bieber was accused on Saturday by a woman called Danielle wrote on social media that she met Justin Bieber in March 2014. She has since deleted her tweet but if you want to ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation 01:26

 Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation On Sunday, Bieber took to Twitter to publicly refute a sexual assault accusation that had recently been made against him. Justin Bieber, via Twitter In a series of posts, Bieber provided proof as to why the alleged incident could not have taken place....

Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Responds to Rape Allegations by Two Women [Video]

Justin Bieber Responds to Rape Allegations by Two Women

Justin Bieber Responds to Rape Allegations by Two Women

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:07Published
Dwayne Johnson to host star-studded Global Citizen concert [Video]

Dwayne Johnson to host star-studded Global Citizen concert

Dwayne Johnson is to host a star-studded Global Citizen livestream concert featuring the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus on Saturday

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published
Justin Bieber Refutes Sexual Assault Claims, Plans Legal Action | Billboard News [Video]

Justin Bieber Refutes Sexual Assault Claims, Plans Legal Action | Billboard News

Justin Bieber has refuted allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman going by the name of "Danielle" in 2014.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber 'Gathered the Facts' to Shut Down Sexual Assault Allegations

 The 'Sorry' hitmaker's statement arrives after two different women came forward with allegations that he sexually assaulted them in two different occasions back...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

safiyahfaisal

🚨☕️🪐🔆 @ameliahaydor also, what about emma portner’s experience?do we just dismiss that n continue to support him?he benif… https://t.co/3AbFht0d2r 4 minutes ago

RandyWilliams09

Randy Williams RT @SallyAlbright: Also, from what I'm reading, Justin Bieber was falsely accused of rape by two women - who turned out to be the same woma… 7 minutes ago

OSS_USA_

DANO Justin Bieber Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women, Issues Denial https://t.co/eCWlGirbsl via @YahooEnt 11 minutes ago

TodoXRAMO

norm 🌹🤎🦋🔥 RT @48kiloss: Only works for women,But not for men,kobe bryant raped a woman and he died as hero, Christ brown abused multiple girls,look a… 17 minutes ago

BrangusJimmy

Jimmy Brangus RT @TAnewsOfficial: @elenochle https://t.co/rwgPZVE7UI https://t.co/PthLHpfq7H https://t.co/jSoZxcBWm4 https://t.co/KWNsT7vkbK https://… 18 minutes ago

48kiloss

hobicon⁷ Only works for women,But not for men,kobe bryant raped a woman and he died as hero, Christ brown abused multiple gi… https://t.co/hPyJ1zpJdn 24 minutes ago

Joonieseta

A⁷🕸 RT @trending_medic: Justin Bieber accused of r*pe, he drops evidence to prove he didn't do it and you won't believe some women are telling… 28 minutes ago

noticed_fander

Rachael 💖💜💙 JUSTIN BIEBER IS INNOCENT AND THE WOMEN WHO FALSELY ACCUSED HIM OF SEXUAL ASSAULT SHOULD GO FUCK THEMSELVES WITH A… https://t.co/bVbjCGVCvq 34 minutes ago