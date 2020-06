Alex Trebek Donates $500k to New Homeless Shelter in San Fernando Valley Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Alex Trebek dug deep into his pockets again to help a homeless shelter get a new facility off the ground -- more than doubling his previous donation for a very similar cause. Ken Craft -- founder of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission -- tells TMZ… 👓 View full article