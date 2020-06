Jameela Jamil Weighs In on Kim Kardashian's Corset Post: There's No Point in Screaming at Her Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Days after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star showed off her impossibly tiny waist, 'The Good Place' actress shares her belief that the TV personality has 'had decades of body image issues.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this