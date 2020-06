Emily Adams RT @mspoint1106: Good. I've been a fan of them and their political activism since 2003. https://t.co/NKqIcW1SQd 2 seconds ago

Sylvieb007 RT @notjessewalker: I'm so old, I remember when "Chicks" would have been the problematic part of the name. https://t.co/sJsZosuJlY 2 seconds ago

James L Amspacher RT @RollingStone: The Dixie Chicks have changed their name to “The Chicks” and released the new protest song “March March” https://t.co/2T5… 3 seconds ago

Mike Corbin 🇨🇦🐀 RT @TimJDillon: This is a profoundly dysfunctional society https://t.co/qQUP9I8k3o 3 seconds ago

Patriot Transition Voice🇺🇲 #Transition2Greatness 'Woke' Dixie Chicks Change their Name Now they are just 'The Chicks'! PC Police Femenist will hate that next! https://t.co/9eLl7C4bFU 3 seconds ago

John-Boi a Queer American 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈🥀 RT @nytimesarts: The platinum-selling country trio the Dixie Chicks is changing its name to the Chicks, apparently in acknowledgment of cri… 4 seconds ago

'NewsDesk' Woke Dixie Chicks Change their Name - https://t.co/XlMs094qco #breakingnews #news #Latestnews #newsupdate #newsdesk… https://t.co/YqKpw9uji8 5 seconds ago