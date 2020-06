Zachary Linhares RT @DGisSERIOUS: being a rapper in St. Louis has been the most deadly profession in America the last 5-10 years. https://t.co/SAt6dWmOTg 5 hours ago Danny Gold being a rapper in St. Louis has been the most deadly profession in America the last 5-10 years. https://t.co/SAt6dWmOTg 6 hours ago