Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

AceShowbiz Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
The filmmaker of the Oscar-nominated 'Shrek' sequel and 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron' has passed away at the age of 60 following his struggle with stage four cancer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

'Shrek 2’ Director Kelly Asbury Dead at 60

 Kelly Asbury, who worked on some huge animated films, including directing the blockbuster "Shrek 2" ... is dead after a long battle with cancer. Kelly died...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

aclarkcountry

Alana Clark 🌻☮ RT @TMZ: 'Shrek 2’ Director Kelly Asbury Dies at 60 https://t.co/T9KYHLMvIe 17 seconds ago

nyikochauke01

Nyiko_Empress RT @thisdayanim: Veteran animation story artist and director Kelly Asbury has lost his battle to cancer at 60. He left his stamp on a varie… 2 minutes ago

ejunkie2014

Eli Sanza RT @Rotoscopers: Remembering 'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury (1960-2020) https://t.co/J6vaNrMcgz https://t.co/pnEYAe0rNK 3 minutes ago

nyikochauke01

Nyiko_Empress RT @RiseFallNick: RIP Kelly Asbury, the director of Shrek 2, Gnomeo & Juliet and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. He passed away at the ag… 3 minutes ago