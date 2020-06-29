Breaking down the great performances from Lil Wayne, Chloe x Halle, and more at the virtual 2020 BET Awards
Monday, 29 June 2020 () The 2020 BET Awards, held virtually, was one of my favourite BET Awards in many years; things may be upside down right now, but Black people continue to shine. Hosted by Amanda Seales, with her usual humour and authenticity, the show promised to be “Black Black” and showcasing the creativity of Blac...
The BET Awards will honor Beyoncé with their Humanitarian Award at their 20th annual show. According to CNN, Beyoncé created the BeyGOOD initiative, establishing several scholarship and philanthropic..