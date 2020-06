Chase Rice Tour Going Forward with Added COVID-19 Precautions Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Chase Rice isn't letting criticism of his packed Tennessee concert slow down his mid-pandemic tour, but there are gonna be changes ... for the artist and his venues. The country music star took a lot of flak -- even from fellow country musicians --… 👓 View full article

