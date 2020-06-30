Fantastic photographs of Manchester United and Manchester City fans in the 1970s Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Iain S.P. Reid’s brilliant photographs of football fans in Manchester in the late 1970s are being shared. People are coming forward to say ‘That’s me in the picture’. And that’s great. A book of Iain’s pictures will feature your names and your stories. So please spread the word. We really want to hear if you or someone you know is in Iain’s pictures of Manchester United and Manchester City fans enjoying the carnival of match day.



As part of the project we’ve also got prints of many of the photos at the Flashbak Art Prints Shop.



See lots more of Ian’s photos on Facebook. Iain S.P. Reid’s brilliant photographs of football fans in Manchester in the late 1970s are being shared. People are coming forward to say ‘That’s me in the picture’. And that’s great. A book of Iain’s pictures will feature your names and your stories. So please spread the word. We really want to hear if you or someone you know is in Iain’s pictures of Manchester United and Manchester City fans enjoying the carnival of match day.As part of the project we’ve also got prints of many of the photos at the Flashbak Art Prints Shop.See lots more of Ian’s photos on Facebook. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 19 hours ago Match Preview: Brighton v Manchester United 01:20 We look ahead to Brighton’s Premiere League clash against Manchester United at home, kick off is at 20:15 June 30. Brighton could be without Adam Webster after the defender was forced off in last week’s 0-0 draw with Leicester due to a hamstring problem. Tariq Lamptey impressed on his Seagulls...

Related videos from verified sources Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it “doesn’t look like” highly-rated teenager Angel Gomes will be staying at Manchester United. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 21 hours ago Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle



Manager Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's 2-0 quarter-final win over Newcastle can propel them to FA Cup glory, which in turn would prime them for their Champions League resumption against Real.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 1 day ago FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City



A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this Anorak Fantastic photographs of Manchester United and Manchester City fans in the 1970s https://t.co/TsuwFrGWI4 https://t.co/LJHITavQ7T 15 minutes ago