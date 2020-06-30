Global  

Fantastic photographs of Manchester United and Manchester City fans in the 1970s

Anorak Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Fantastic photographs of Manchester United and Manchester City fans in the 1970sIain S.P. Reid’s brilliant photographs of football fans in Manchester in the late 1970s are being shared. People are coming forward to say ‘That’s me in the picture’. And that’s great. A book of Iain’s pictures will feature your names and your stories. So please spread the word. We really want to hear if you or someone you know is in Iain’s pictures of Manchester United and Manchester City fans enjoying the carnival of match day.

As part of the project we’ve also got prints of many of the photos at the Flashbak Art Prints Shop.

See lots more of Ian’s photos on Facebook.
