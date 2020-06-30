Global  

Anne Hathaway says Christopher Nolan doesn't allow chairs on his movie sets

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman interviewed each other for Variety’s Actors on Actors series and during their conversation, Anne shares a detail about working with Christopher Nolan that some people are making fun of online. Christopher Nolan, of course, is a Brand Name Director. His latest film, Ten...
News video: Anne Hathaway: Christopher Nolan doesn't allow chairs on set

Anne Hathaway: Christopher Nolan doesn't allow chairs on set 00:40

 Anne Hathaway has revealed her 'The Dark Knight Rises' director Christopher Nolan "doesn't allow chairs" on movie sets, because he doesn't want people to sit down and not work.

Anne Hathaway reveals Christopher Nolan doesn't allow chairs on his sets

 Actress Anne Hathaway says Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on his sets as he feels that "if they're sitting they're not working."...
Mid-Day

Anne Hathaway Reveals the Surprising Reason Why Christopher Nolan Bans Chairs From His Movie Sets

 Anne Hathaway is opening up about the interesting thing that happens on the set of director Christopher Nolan‘s movies. The Oscar-winning actress says that...
Just Jared

Anne Hathaway reveals why Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on set

 Anne Hathaway has revealed British director Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on the sets of his films.
Belfast Telegraph


