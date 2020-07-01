Mississippi Flag Comes Down at State Capitol, Confederacy's Last Stand
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Mississippi is doing away with the Confederate battle flag that's embedded into their own state flag -- and watching it come down at the Capitol was quite an historic sight. State troopers pulled the flag down Wednesday in front of the Capitol…
The former Mississippi state flag bearing a Confederate emblem on Wednesday was lowered outside of the State Capitol building in Jackson, a day after Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law that replaces the flag.