Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mississippi Flag Comes Down at State Capitol, Confederacy's Last Stand

TMZ.com Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Mississippi is doing away with the Confederate battle flag that's embedded into their own state flag -- and watching it come down at the Capitol was quite an historic sight. State troopers pulled the flag down Wednesday in front of the Capitol…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Former Mississippi flag lowered at State Capitol

Former Mississippi flag lowered at State Capitol 00:36

 The former Mississippi state flag bearing a Confederate emblem on Wednesday was lowered outside of the State Capitol building in Jackson, a day after Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law that replaces the flag.

Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi native's flag design shared across state through social media [Video]

Mississippi native's flag design shared across state through social media

With a new flag option looming over Mississippians, many are coming up with their own designs. One Mississippian is gaining popularity on social media for their flag designs.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:48Published
State flag now retired from MS Legislature [Video]

State flag now retired from MS Legislature

The Mississippi State Flag with the embedded Confederate Battle symbol was lowered from the state Capitol for the last time.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 04:01Published
Mississippi National Guard removing old state flag patch from uniforms [Video]

Mississippi National Guard removing old state flag patch from uniforms

“I felt like it was a symbol that I was a second-class citizen, no matter what I did,” one service member said.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:49Published

Tweets about this

6StudiosMGMT

6StudiosMGMT RT @TMZ: Mississippi Flag Comes Down at State Capitol, Confederacy's Last Stand https://t.co/zswfllUO20 5 minutes ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Mississippi Flag Comes Down at State Capitol, Confederacy’s Last Stand https://t.co/MjMfcZbJ84 9 minutes ago

SheShe17

Wake me in 4 years Mississippi Flag Comes Down at State Capitol, Confederacy's Last Stand https://t.co/zIl4h6Y447 15 minutes ago

sir_wilsonvilla

wilson villa Mississippi Flag Comes Down at State Capitol, Confederacy’s Last Stand https://t.co/8Y14tZcuqb 21 minutes ago

stateofpress

State of Press Mississippi Flag Comes Down at State Capitol, Confederacy’s Last Stand https://t.co/LCCZXCPxQt 23 minutes ago