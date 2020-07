Tweets about this Dizzed.com Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Alleged Domestic Incident https://t.co/un5qQGS3MG 23 seconds ago Tracy C #ChristinaRicci Files for Divorce After Alleged Domestic Incident https://t.co/00516DJw50 https://t.co/VL7ztEWeFV 2 minutes ago Drism82 Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Alleged Domestic Incident https://t.co/LPvksbvRiU @Upperroom19 @G_O_A_T_08 @radiantlyflawed 3 minutes ago Jamie McCarty Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Alleged Domestic Incident. Ricci cites irreconcilable differences as the re… https://t.co/FhoflfqSNN 4 minutes ago George Selak Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Alleged Domestic Incident via @TMZ https://t.co/5zN6V5BHTz https://t.co/Be5CcusymV 6 minutes ago RUTH R. TAYLOR Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Alleged Domestic Incident https://t.co/cINjSipkkD 8 minutes ago Dylan Gasser Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Alleged Domestic Incident via @TMZ https://t.co/fxN00Vw297 8 minutes ago