Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

L.A. County Gyms Requiring Masks, Gloves At All Times

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Arnold Schwarzenegger's gonna like this ... all operating gyms in Los Angeles County are now requiring members to wear face coverings and gloves AT ALL TIMES on the property. Gyms across the city were forced to alert members of the new rules after…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: New Beginning For Santa Clara County Gyms, Salons, Spas In Age Of COVID-19

New Beginning For Santa Clara County Gyms, Salons, Spas In Age Of COVID-19 02:15

 It's the beginning of a new era for hair and nail salons, spas and gyms in Santa Clara County. Changes to the county's health order will allow them to reopen, but with restrictions. Len Ramirez reports. (7/3/20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gyms Prepare To Reopen In LA County [Video]

Gyms Prepare To Reopen In LA County

Corey Enman, owner of Arc Fitness, speaks to CBS2 This Morning about what members can expect when L.A. County gyms reopen Friday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:16Published
Gyms and Pools reopen [Video]

Gyms and Pools reopen

More facilities are opening, and gyms and pools were the firsts. 13 Action News Reporter Astrid Mendez reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published
Gyms begin reopening in Douglas County [Video]

Gyms begin reopening in Douglas County

Douglas County was one of the first counties in Colorado to be granted a variance to reopen gyms.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this