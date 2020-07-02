Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL to Reportedly Play Black National Anthem Before Week 1 Games

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The NFL is planning to make a huge statement when the season kicks off ... with the league reportedly deciding to play the Black National Anthem before every Week 1 game. "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing" -- which is often referred to as the Black…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick

Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick 01:30

 Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick According to the 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the six-episode series will be called 'Colin in Black & White.' Kaepernick will narrate the scripted limited drama, which comes from director Ava DuVernay. 'Colin in Black & White' is DuVernay's latest project...

Related videos from verified sources

Chicago Red Stars Open Up Play In National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup [Video]

Chicago Red Stars Open Up Play In National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup

In a powerful moment before the game during the national anthem, all of the players wore Black Lives Matter shirts, and most took a knee, including Naperville Central alum Sasey Short and teammate..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:45Published
National Women's Soccer League Start Tournament Protesting Racial Injustice [Video]

National Women's Soccer League Start Tournament Protesting Racial Injustice

The National Women’s Soccer League began it’s short 2020 season in Herriman, Utah. During the national anthem, players from the North Carolina Courage and the Portland Thorns FC took a knee...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Skip Bayless applauds Kyler Murray's maturity and stance on kneeling during National Anthem [Video]

Skip Bayless applauds Kyler Murray's maturity and stance on kneeling during National Anthem

Yesterday, Kyler Murray became the latest NFL player to announce his intentions to kneel during the national anthem, saying it’s on everyone to educate people on racial injustices. Hear why Skip..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:53Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL will play Black national anthem 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' before each Week 1 game

 Starting with Texans-Chiefs NFL season opener, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black national anthem, will play before every Week 1 kickoff.
USATODAY.com

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

 “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” will be performed live or played before “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to each NFL game during Week 1 and the league is...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

McElane

Elane McNabb RT @no_silenced: BREAKING: The NFL reportedly plans to play the Black National Anthem, prior to every season opening game this year. Ca… 8 seconds ago

LLroomtempJ

Jason ...or someone could just sign and start Kaep 🤷🏿‍♂️ TMZ: NFL to Reportedly Play Black National Anthem Before Week 1… https://t.co/Gyu7zr4rB3 10 seconds ago

Saucey_Pants

Saucey Pants RT @2sly4i: The NFL reportedly plans to play the Black National Anthem, prior to every season opening game this year. Holy lol. What about… 1 minute ago

Kaboom2141

Kaboom214 @JLPtalk @JLPtalk BOYCOTT https://t.co/ONr7uje8UM 2 minutes ago

Kaboom2141

Kaboom214 @JLPtalk BOYCOTT https://t.co/ONr7uje8UM 3 minutes ago

DD93778941

DD RT @LikeFineWine63: NFL to Reportedly Play Black National Anthem Before Week 1 Games https://t.co/xbUlVU2mKE via @TMZ 🔥 What in Gods name i… 3 minutes ago

G2REALTOR

G2REALTOR NFL to Reportedly Play Black National Anthem Before Week 1 Games (It's about time) https://t.co/B3VOtCSSJM via @TMZ 4 minutes ago

m_bolg_heather

Honor the Child RT @omgmathews1: The NFL will be playing the so called black National Anthem before the, Star Spangle Banner. The NFL reportedly plans to p… 4 minutes ago