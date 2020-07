Kate Beckinsale Jokingly Tells Hater Why She's Dating Men Who Could Be Her 'Children' Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

This is not the first time for the 46-year-old actress, who used to be romantically linked with comedian Pete Davidson and singer Goody Grace, to address her reputation for her love of dating toyboys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Kate Beckinsale slams 'ridiculous' expectations for women



Kate Beckinsale slams 'ridiculous' expectations for women Kate thinks it is "ridiculous" how it can feel "like a little bit of a political act" for a woman over 32 to be having fun. In an interview.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:55 Published on May 6, 2020

Tweets about this