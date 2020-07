Related videos from verified sources Keeping your pets safe on the 4th of July



An important reminder for pet owners - every year, thousands of pets are lost around the Fourth of July. Last year the Animal Foundation took in nearly 700 animals during the first 10 days of July... Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:18 Published 3 hours ago Safety counts this Fourth of July weekend



Fourth of July weekend is upon us. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:48 Published 23 hours ago FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County leaders discuss Fourth of July safety



Heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Palm Beach County leaders are stressing safety in the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 12:17 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this