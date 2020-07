Jimmie Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Brickyard 400 Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Jimmie Johnson -- one of NASCAR's biggest stars -- is out of the Brickyard 400 this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus. The 7-time Cup Series champ says the situation is "extremely disappointing," but that his first priority is "the… 👓 View full article

