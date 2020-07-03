Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Celebrities •
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
Entertainment
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Celebrities News
>
Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly Split After 2 Years of Marriage
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly Split After 2 Years of Marriage
Saturday, 4 July 2020 (
3 minutes ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Related news from verified sources
Kacey Musgraves & Husband Ruston Kelly Split After 2 Years of Marriage
Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly have split. The 31-year-old Golden Hour singer and the 31-year-old singer-songwriter have parted ways, their reps confirmed to...
Just Jared
8 hours ago
Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly Getting Divorced
Kacey Musgraves' marriage to her singer-songwriter husband was less of a slow burn and more of a flame that went out quickly ... she's getting divorced after 2...
TMZ.com
6 hours ago
Kacey Musgraves Files For Divorce From Ruston Kelly
The 'Golden Hour' star has decided to end her marriage with Ruston Kelly as she files for divorce more than two years after they got married in October 2017.
AceShowbiz
7 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Hong Kong
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
Mount Rushmore
Facebook
Jürgen Klopp
Tokyo
Édouard Philippe
Lewis Hamilton
Black Lives Matter
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Washington Redskins
Independence Day
Indians
Kacey Musgraves
Cleveland
4th Of July
WORTH WATCHING
Hong Kong activists discus parliament-in-exile
Trump to visit Mount Rushmore amid controversy
Jada Pinkett Smith teases new Red Table Talk episode
Tokyo's Disneyland resort reopens to visitors