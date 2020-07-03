Global  

Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Extra Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Kacey Musgraves & Husband Ruston Kelly Split After 2 Years of Marriage

 Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly have split. The 31-year-old Golden Hour singer and the 31-year-old singer-songwriter have parted ways, their reps confirmed to...
Just Jared

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly Getting Divorced

 Kacey Musgraves' marriage to her singer-songwriter husband was less of a slow burn and more of a flame that went out quickly ... she's getting divorced after 2...
TMZ.com

Kacey Musgraves Files For Divorce From Ruston Kelly

 The 'Golden Hour' star has decided to end her marriage with Ruston Kelly as she files for divorce more than two years after they got married in October 2017.
AceShowbiz


