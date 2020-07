Beverly Hills 4th of July Party a Breeding Ground for Coronavirus Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Hundreds of young people in SoCal ran for the hills on the 4th of July ... Beverly Hills that is, where they may get 2 cases of Corona -- and only 1 is the beer. It's a crazy scene that has been repeated all over the country. Partiers packed in… 👓 View full article

