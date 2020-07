You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Searching For Missing Ft. Hood Soldier, Police Discover Mysterious Human Remains



Houston native Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Ft. Hood on April 22nd. Following her disappearance, investigators found her keys and ID cards in the armory where she worked on that same day... Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triumphs In Primary



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has likely secured a second term after winning her Democratic primary. According to Business Insider, Ocasio-Cortez won the race by a significant margin on Tuesday. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago Caruso-Cabrera Says She’s Ready To Give Rep. Ocasio-Cortez A Run For Her Money During Tuesday’s Primary



It has been a contentious primary battle in New York’s 14th Congressional District, as freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks to win her party’s nomination. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:05 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this