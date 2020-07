MsBlusayFuTrump RT @BlusayFu: D.L. Hughley Asks Why White People Hold On to Statues of Bad People via @TMZ 🤔 https://t.co/k2nIDZhB8f 1 day ago MsBlusayFuTrump D.L. Hughley Asks Why White People Hold On to Statues of Bad People via @TMZ 🤔 https://t.co/k2nIDZhB8f 1 day ago Ronald Costen D.L. Hughley Asks Why White People Hold On to Statues of Bad People https://t.co/7AckH9j5OK #SmartNews 2 days ago 🌹Norman Rando🌹 D.L. Hughley Asks Why White People Hold On to Statues of Bad People https://t.co/c2ANjFTXRB 2 days ago Tiago Rocha D.L. Hughley Asks Why White People Hold On to Statues of Bad People https://t.co/xdWP0B6J8D The comedian asks a ha… https://t.co/QXmB5OiPCh 2 days ago Robert miller D.L. Hughley Asks Why White People Hold On to Statues of Bad People #SmartNews I say the same thing they lose https://t.co/RDSQUlpbk8 3 days ago Geo Stackz RT @TMZ: D.L. Hughley Asks Why White People Hold On to Statues of Bad People https://t.co/416vWWhnp5 3 days ago DAVID LEIJA DALLASTX RT @TMZ: D.L. Hughley Asks Why White People Hold On to Statues of Bad People https://t.co/gPOm4si89C 3 days ago