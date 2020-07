Patrick Mahomes Agrees To 10-Year, $450 Million Extension W/ Chiefs Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The numbers are in ... and Mahomes is slated to make $450 MILLION on the extension, according to Schefter. The ESPN reporter says $140 million of it is guaranteed in the case of injury ... but there are NO ties on the deal to salary cap percentage,… 👓 View full article