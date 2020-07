Alex Volkanovski Says Max Holloway's A 'Sore Loser,' I'm Gonna Hurt Him!! Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

"Stop being a little salty bastard, get over [losing to me], 'cause I'm gonna do it again this weekend." That's Alex Volkanovski comin' for Max Holloway's neck -- officially putting an end to their buddy-buddy relationship -- only days before their… πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this