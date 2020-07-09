Kanye West in Midst of Bipolar Episode, Family Concerned
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Kanye West is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode, our Kanye sources say, and those around him are concerned it has impacted his decision-making and some of the things he's said in the last week ... sources close to Kanye tell TMZ. Our Kanye…
Kanye West no longer supports President Donald Trump. West gave a four-hour interview to Forbes magazine Tuesday. West has been widely criticized because of his support of President Donald Trump. He told Forbes he's lost faith in Trump. "It looks like one big mess to me. I don't like that I caught...
Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars The news comes days after the rapper announced he would run for president in 2020. Kanye West, via Twitter The Small Business Administration..
Kanye West Says He Is Running for President of the United States West took to Twitter to reveal his aspirations of one day becoming president. He announced that he intends to enter the 2020 race. Kanye..
