Kanye West in Midst of Bipolar Episode, Family Concerned

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Kanye West is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode, our Kanye sources say, and those around him are concerned it has impacted his decision-making and some of the things he's said in the last week ... sources close to Kanye tell TMZ. Our Kanye…
Video credit: Wochit Tech
News video: Kanye West No Longer Supports Donald Trump

Kanye West No Longer Supports Donald Trump 00:44

 Kanye West no longer supports President Donald Trump. West gave a four-hour interview to Forbes magazine Tuesday. West has been widely criticized because of his support of President Donald Trump. He told Forbes he's lost faith in Trump. "It looks like one big mess to me. I don't like that I caught...

