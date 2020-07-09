Global  

Tiger Woods Returning To PGA Tour At The Memorial, He's Baaaack!

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Tiger's back!!!!! Golf's biggest superstar announced Thursday he's making his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour at next week's Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio. "I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys,"…
 Next week's Memorial Tournament will be the 15-times major champion's first PGA Tour event in five months.

Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return at Memorial Tournament

 Tiger Woods will make his first PGA Tour start since February at next week's Memorial Tournament.
BBC News

Tiger to return to action next week at Memorial

 Tiger Woods, who hasn't played an official event since finishing last among those who made the cut at the Genesis Invitational, will return to the PGA Tour next...
ESPN

Tiger Woods to play 2020 Memorial Tournament, his first PGA Tour event amid coronavirus pandemic

 After skipping the first five PGA Tour events back, Big Cat will play Muirfield Village
CBS Sports


