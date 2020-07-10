Global  
 

Eminem Says 'F*** Drew Brees' In New Track

TMZ.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Eminem just took a shot at Drew Brees on his new song -- saying "F***" the NFL QB ... presumably over his national anthem comments. Em and Kid Cudi just dropped the new track at midnight Friday morning called, "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim…
Eminem Disses New Orleans’ Drew Brees On Kid Cudi Adventures Of Moon Man + Slim Shady Song

Eminem Disses New Orleans’ Drew Brees On Kid Cudi Adventures Of Moon Man + Slim Shady Song Grammy-winning rapper Eminem and Kid Cudi have finally united for the first time. The hip-hop duo have kept their word on joining forces for their new “The...
