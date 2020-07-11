Global  
 

Trans Model Valentina Sampaio Praises Sports Illustrated for 'Groundbreaking Issue' Featuring Her

AceShowbiz Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
The Brazilian beauty becomes the first openly transgender model to appear in the magazine's annual Swimsuit Issue, saying she's 'honored' to be part of the publication that embraces diversity.
 Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Transgender 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model The upcoming issue is out on July 21. The 23-year-old from Brazil has been named a 'Rookie' for this year's issue. Valentina Sampaio, via Instagram In an essay on the 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit website, the model...

