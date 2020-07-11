Trans Model Valentina Sampaio Praises Sports Illustrated for 'Groundbreaking Issue' Featuring Her

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Meet the trailblazing trans model making history in the pages of Sports Illustrated – and using her platform to highlight LGBT+ rights Model Valentina Sampaio just made history as the first-ever trans woman photographed for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Sampaio is truly a trailblazer,...

PinkNews 10 hours ago



Sports Illustrated hires Valentina Sampaio as first trans swimwear model Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue will be graced by its first transgender model as Brazilian Valentina Sampaio makes her debut in the annual edition of...

New Zealand Herald 7 hours ago



Valentina Sampaio Is the First Transgender Model in 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'! Valentina Sampaio is making history again! The 23-year-old Brazilian bombshell was just named a 2020 Rookie in the upcoming issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit...

Just Jared 12 hours ago





Tweets about this