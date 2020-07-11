Trans Model Valentina Sampaio Praises Sports Illustrated for 'Groundbreaking Issue' Featuring Her
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () The Brazilian beauty becomes the first openly transgender model to appear in the magazine's annual Swimsuit Issue, saying she's 'honored' to be part of the publication that embraces diversity.
