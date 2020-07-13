Washington Redskins Officially Drop Nickname and Logo, 'Developing New Name'
Monday, 13 July 2020 () It's official ... The Washington "Redskins" are no more. The NFL franchise announced Monday morning it's FINALLY changing the team nickname they've had since 1933 ... effective immediately. "Today we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins…
