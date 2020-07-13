Global  
 

Washington Redskins Officially Drop Nickname and Logo, 'Developing New Name'

TMZ.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
It's official ... The Washington "Redskins" are no more. The NFL franchise announced Monday morning it's FINALLY changing the team nickname they've had since 1933 ... effective immediately. "Today we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins…
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Washington's NFL Team Changes Racist Name

Washington's NFL Team Changes Racist Name 01:00

 Washington’s NFL team announced it will be dropping the racist Redskins name after decades of pressure from Native American activists.

Redskins say they are retiring nickname, logo

 Owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working on a new name and logo design that will "inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."
ESPN

Washington's NFL team expected to announce retirement of controversial name

 The Washington Redskins intend to announce Monday it will retire its nickname, two sources said. The move comes 11 days after stadium naming-rights sponsor FedEx...
bizjournals Also reported by •IndependentUSATODAY.comCBC.ca

Source: Redskins to officially change nickname

 The Washington Redskins will officially announce Monday they will change their nickname, though no new name will be revealed just yet, a source confirmed.
ESPN


