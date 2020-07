You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19



NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando. A day earlier, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14 Published 8 hours ago COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery



A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:46 Published 11 hours ago Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News



Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this