Yankees' Clint Frazier Says More Players Testing Masks for In-Game Use

TMZ.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
NY Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier says he's not the only MLB player considering wearing a mask when the '20 season starts -- telling TMZ Sports he knows a few guys are trying them out during practice. 25-year-old Frazier just rocked a COVID mask…
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 00:32

 More than 75% of American adults are wearing face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The data is according to a new survey released Tuesday by the U.S.CDC. The agency recommended the use of face masks April 3 as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus. People who...

