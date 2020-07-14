Yankees' Clint Frazier Says More Players Testing Masks for In-Game Use

VinnyCicero Absolutely love it !!!!!! https://t.co/i3L6RuuZ6J 1 hour ago SportsDude Yankees' Clint Frazier Says He Was Criticized for Wearing Mask Amid Pandemic https://t.co/HbT8KDMoe1 https://t.co/sFHgjkowAr 4 hours ago Lebiazan Yankees' Clint Frazier Says He Was Criticized for Wearing Mask Amid Pandemic https://t.co/7iAT1Cxg3M https://t.co/ceVqkiCqlo 4 hours ago BroTheo How about showing the man some respect for doing what he feels he needs to do. Or should we heckle those sans masks… https://t.co/3ey0NJ8KlS 5 hours ago Ryan Manning New favorite player ⁦@clintfrazier⁩ - wish all athletes would wear masks to show solidarity with the people sufferi… https://t.co/YJou50PNOs 5 hours ago SportNewsBuzz Yankees' Clint Frazier Says He Was Criticized for Wearing Mask Amid Pandemic https://t.co/Nz1PYKNb5q 5 hours ago Robert von Glahn “I think it's the right thing to protect myself, others around me and everyone else that everyone goes home to. It… https://t.co/q2LIUBYjei 5 hours ago Manny 👑♏ Yankees OF Clint Frazier says he has been called a "sheep" for choosing to wear a mask while playing this season https://t.co/lieAe3fyvA 8 hours ago