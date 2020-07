You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chopper 2 Over NJ Turnpike Tanker Truck Fire



Chopper 2 is over the scene of a tanker truck that overturned and caught fire on the New Jersey Turnpike. Jim Smith reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:15 Published 3 days ago 3 Wareham Firefighters Hurt When Fire Truck Hit By Accused Drunk Driver



WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:23 Published 6 days ago Woman Injured In Northridge House Fire Started By Barbecue



A woman suffered second-degree burns Wednesday after a Northridge home went up in flames. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire started shortly before 7 p.m. at a one-story home in the.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:19 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this