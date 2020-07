Nick Cannon Slams ViacomCBS After Firing, Demands 'Wild 'N Out' Ownership Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Nick Cannon's firing back at ViacomCBS after it dropped him for making anti-Semitic comments -- and he's now claiming it's the media giant that's being divisive, not him ... and he has a list of demands. "The Masked Singer" host responded to… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 〽️eezy RT @TMZ: Nick Cannon Slams ViacomCBS After Firing, Demands 'Wild 'N Out' Ownership https://t.co/lICTravWcf 30 seconds ago arlene valledo Nick Cannon Slams ViacomCBS After Firing, Demands ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Ownership https://t.co/kfooP9ILPp 1 minute ago WHIO-TV ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon, slams podcast comments as anti-Semitic: https://t.co/fAp2FNwyqW 3 minutes ago WHIO Radio ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon, slams podcast comments as anti-Semitic: https://t.co/belHQQNHCW 3 minutes ago jordyn figur RT @wsbtv: ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon, slams podcast comments as anti-Semitic: https://t.co/cdWFStDOie https://t.co/3QudmjYGRW 6 minutes ago