'Tamil Nadu govt's action delayed': Kanimozhi on Tuticorin custodial deaths



DMK leader Kanimozhi slammed Tamil Nadu government saying that the arrests have been 'delayed' in the Tuticorin custodial death case. The Crime Branch-CID arrested four more cops in the case.

4 more cops held in Tuticorin custodial death case, people burst crackers



The Crime Branch-CID arrested four cops in TN's Tuticorin custodial deaths case. Among those arrested include Inspector Sridhar who reportedly asked other policemen to thrash the father-son duo.