Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged from Hospital After Possible Infection

TMZ.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Breathe a sigh of relief ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been sprung from the hospital, and she's back at home recovering. The Supreme Court Justice was discharged Wednesday from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, one day after she was admitted with…
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Supreme Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized

Supreme Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized 00:29

 On Tuesday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for a possible infection. The Supreme Court released a statement on Ginsburg's condition Tuesday. Ginsburg is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days and receive intravenous antibiotic treatment." Ginsburg was...

