Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged from Hospital After Possible Infection
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Breathe a sigh of relief ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been sprung from the hospital, and she's back at home recovering. The Supreme Court Justice was discharged Wednesday from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, one day after she was admitted with…
On Tuesday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for a possible infection. The Supreme Court released a statement on Ginsburg's condition Tuesday. Ginsburg is "resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days and receive intravenous antibiotic treatment." Ginsburg was...