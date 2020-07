You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Toyota staff sacked after apparently mocking George Floyd’s murder



Toyota has sacked two high ranking employees after a video was leaked of George Floyd's death apparently being mocked at their Indiana plant. Patrick Talley, a supervisor, was seen to kneel on a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 1 week ago Man survived 'widowmaker' heart attack, thanks to new medical chopper



Man survived 'widowmaker' heart attack, thanks to new medical chopper Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:08 Published on June 10, 2020 Nigerian romance scammers arrested after 'cheating Thai women out of life savings'



Four Nigerian men were arrested after allegedly conning Thai women with romance scams. Police received a report from a resident claiming that the group created fake online identities to approach the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:49 Published on June 8, 2020

Tweets about this