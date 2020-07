Cathlene Sareli Hayden Panettiere's ex-BF Brian Hickerson Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence and Assault https://t.co/9Aip9UiJ83 via @TMZ 16 minutes ago Lamar RT @TMZ: Hayden Panettiere's ex-BF Brian Hickerson Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence and Assault https://t.co/D40lPXD32h 19 minutes ago jackiebrown she has a type for sure Hayden Panettiere's ex-BF Brian Hickerson Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence and A… https://t.co/bF5uUYedvy 33 minutes ago WriterDoll🐳🔮📚🎬🎶 RT @snydenydn: Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was reportedly arrested and charged with felony assault. Hickerson, 31,… 45 minutes ago SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was reportedly arrested and charged with felony assault. Hicker… https://t.co/BgvdL9z0q5 50 minutes ago danni ♡ RT @TMZ: Hayden Panettiere's ex-BF Brian Hickerson Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence and Assault https://t.co/QI1d2iAcds 56 minutes ago Paige RT @people: Hayden Panettiere Hopes to 'Empower Others in Abusive Relationships' as Ex Is Charged with Assault​ https://t.co/2kcIkOiGlN 59 minutes ago MSN Australia Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson charged with felony assault https://t.co/HoAfb0x3pb 1 hour ago