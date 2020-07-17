Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Young Daughter Hospitalized After Covid-19 Diagnosis

AceShowbiz Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The Bollywood actress and her eight-year-old daughter have been taken to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus along with husband Abhishek Bachchan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources 01:13

 According to sources, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital on July 18. Earlier, they were home quarantined after tested positive of COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Later, Abhishek Bachchan,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19 [Video]

Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19

The fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan organised 'yagna' in West Bengal's Asansol and prayed for his speedy recovery from COVID-19. One of his fan said, "We are upset that Amitabh ji has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery

Mumbai Dabbawalas performed prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's good health on July 13. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery

A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING: COVID-19 positive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya taken to Nanavati Hospital

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who were earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus have now been taken to the hospital.
DNA

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital for COVID-19 treatment, says BMC

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were taken to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Friday.
DNA

After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya admitted to the hospital

 Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shared the news on June 11 that they have been tested positive for COVID-19 along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimesHinduBBC News

Tweets about this

Elfiem

Elfrida Martin RT @deepbarot: Fit, healthy, rich, famous, and even young don't matter during mass plague. The plague just don't care, as in the case of 19… 6 hours ago

deepbarot

Deep Barot Fit, healthy, rich, famous, and even young don't matter during mass plague. The plague just don't care, as in the c… https://t.co/eIv2Jqqbgq 6 hours ago

Ameenadidiorch

Amyn didi orchid RT @sac_isin: Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and young daughter test positive for coronavirus #breaking https://t.co/08YlVcFovz… 3 days ago

sac_isin

Sachin Kumar Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and young daughter test positive for coronavirus #breaking… https://t.co/RCeNc02ZL5 3 days ago

mithivani

Vani Gupta RT @EW: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her young daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for the coronavirus in India. They're th… 4 days ago

MarielVGo

Mariel V Go RT @FinancialTimes: Amitabh Bachchan, perhaps India’s most famous actor, and his son Abhishek are being treated in Mumbai for coronavirus.… 4 days ago