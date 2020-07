Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Proposes To GF Marissa Mowry, She Said Yes! Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

There's a ring in Clemson superstar Trevor Lawrence's future even if the season is canceled ... 'cause the QB proposed to his longtime GF -- and she said YES!!! Lawrence -- a Heisman hopeful in 2020 -- has been dating Marissa Mowry since early 2016… 👓 View full article

