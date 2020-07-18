Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis Dead at 80 of Pancreatic Cancer

TMZ.com Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Congressman John Lewis, a central and powerful figure in the Civil Rights movement, is dead after a 7-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Rep. Lewis, who represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District for 17 terms, died Friday. He had been…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KDVR - Published
News video: Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80 00:33

 Longtime congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news. John Travolta, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published
John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores [Video]

John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores

John Lewis said it will shut two full-size department stores in Birmingham and Watford, four At Home shops in Croydon, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth, as well as two travel hub outlets at Heathrow and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip [Video]

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who began pushing for racial justice in the Jim Crow south, has died

 The Georgia lawmaker and son of sharecroppers had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. He was 80.
USATODAY.com

New film on Rep. John Lewis' 50+ years of fighting for equal rights

 Dawn Porter, director of "John Lewis: Good Trouble," joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss her new film and how looking back at the civil rights icon's life...
CBS News


Tweets about this

KyrynBennett

kyryn bennett RT @cmonstah: “An American who knew that change could not wait for some other person or some other time, whose life is a lesson in the fier… 2 seconds ago

Squinn2121

Sarah Quinn RT @NYGovCuomo: With John Lewis’ passing, America lost a civil rights icon who shined a light and fought the fight. Know that we will con… 2 seconds ago

PointCounterpt

PointCounterpt RT @HamillHimself: "I have been beaten, my skull fractured & arrested more than 40 times so that each & every person has the right to regis… 3 seconds ago

JenLiaLongo

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Jennifer Devi Longo RT @KamalaHarris: John Lewis was an icon who fought with every ounce of his being to advance the cause of civil rights for all Americans. I… 3 seconds ago

francois_sloan

Francois Sloan RT @donwinslow: John Lewis. Warrior for Civil Rights. Hero. Icon. Always in the fight. Rest in Power. https://t.co/qgRoM4jJnN 4 seconds ago

grandmalaurie

laurie vankleeck RT @bryrsmith: My heart hurts hearing this news. The true definition of an American hero. May he rest in peace. Rep. John Lewis, a civil… 7 seconds ago

vanderholt

Joanne van der Holt RT @AP: Remembering John Lewis, a civil rights icon and `American hero.' https://t.co/PbbC0nMXwF 9 seconds ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics Rep. John Lewis marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and led protestors in the 1965 "Bloody Sunday" march. Here's a… https://t.co/bPDQIHPesb 9 seconds ago