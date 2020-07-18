Kanye West Petitions to Get on South Carolina Ballot for 2020 Presidential Election
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Kanye West's presidential campaign just keeps rolling along, and he's now setting his sights on South Carolina ... where he's trying to grab enough signatures to get on the November ballot. Kanye posted a tweet, urging S.C. voters to support him…
Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says West submitted the $35,000 filing fee and the required paperwork. West will appear alongside independent presidential candidates on the state's ballot on November 3. The filing comes...
Hip-hop legend Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels of Run DMC tells ET Canada digital reporter Graeme O'Neil about Kanye West's entry in the 2020 presidential race. Plus, the rapper details his collaboration with..