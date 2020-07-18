Global  
 

Kanye West Petitions to Get on South Carolina Ballot for 2020 Presidential Election

TMZ.com Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Kanye West's presidential campaign just keeps rolling along, and he's now setting his sights on South Carolina ... where he's trying to grab enough signatures to get on the November ballot. Kanye posted a tweet, urging S.C. voters to support him…
News video: Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race

Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race 01:16

 Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says West submitted the $35,000 filing fee and the required paperwork. West will appear alongside independent presidential candidates on the state's ballot on November 3. The filing comes...

