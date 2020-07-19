Donald Trump’s niece Mary: the racists in my family (and in your families)
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () Donald Trump. Discuss. Actually, don’t bother. Forests will be pulped to discuss his presidency. And to get the logs rolling, here’s his niece, Mary Trump (born 1965), profiled in the Guardian. Her new book about Uncle Donald is out there now.
Mary Trump has given numerous interviews this week after being released from a temporary restraining order.
In an interview with the Washington Post, released Thursday, she described the president as “clearly racist”, and linked it to her wider family’s “knee-jerk anti-Semitism, a knee-jerk racism”.
“Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the n-word or use anti-Semitic expressions,” she told the Post.
Racism and racist language were pretty routine in the 60s and 70s, when Mary Trump was growing up.
President Donald Trump tore into his niece Mary Trump after days of silence about her latest work.
Her recently published book is critical of the President and his family reports CNN.
Trump is calling her "a mess" and alleging she wrote "untruthful things."
The tell-all book is "Too Much and Never...
Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force. And according to CNN, many of her colleagues..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38Published
The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have been moved. Both portraits were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week. They were replaced..