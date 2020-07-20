Portraits and details released from Princess Beatrice's beautiful wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Monday, 20 July 2020 () It was revealed on Friday that Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and that it took place at the Royal Lodge (the residence gifted to Prince Andrew by the Queen), and that it was attended by a small group of family and friends, with Her Majesty and Prince Philip in attendance, as well as...
In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle The 31-year-old royal tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, and was able to..
The daughter of Prince Andrew tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a behind-closed-doors ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England on... AceShowbiz Also reported by •FOXNews.com