Antonio Brown Retiring From NFL Again, 'Risk Is Greater Than Reward' Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Antonio Brown just announced his playing days are over -- again -- with the free-agent wide receiver saying, "at this point the risk is greater than the reward." Remember, AB threatened to retire back in September ... after he was released by the… πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this